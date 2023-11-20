No injuries reported after Morristown animal shelter fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, the Morristown Fire department was called to a structure fire at the Ridgefield Animal Hospital on W Andrew Johnson Hwy.

Crews battled the flames for three hours and thankfully no animals or people were in the business at the time.

The structure suffered heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

