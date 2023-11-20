No injuries reported after Morristown animal shelter fire

Fire crews were called to Ridgefield Animal Hospital on Friday night
Ridgefield animal hospital fire in Morristown
Ridgefield animal hospital fire in Morristown(City of Morristown Government)
By William Dowling
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, the Morristown Fire department was called to a structure fire at the Ridgefield Animal Hospital on W Andrew Johnson Hwy.

Crews battled the flames for three hours and thankfully no animals or people were in the business at the time.

The structure suffered heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

