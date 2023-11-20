Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Knoxville

The male pedestrian was crossing Western Avenue at the time of the crash.
(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a Monday morning crash that killed a pedestrian.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said that officers were called just after 6:00 A.M. Monday on Western Avenue near Middlebrook Pike to a crash with serious injuries.

Erland said that a Nissan SUV was traveling west on Western Avenue when it struck a male pedestrian who was crossing Western Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. KPD crash reconstruction investigators are now working to figure out what happened.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for the East Tennessee mountains and...
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Tennessee
Multiple crews responded to a fire on Shell Mountain Sunday, according to fire officials.
Shell Mountain fire 100% contained, crews to stay overnight
Damon True facing charges for burning personal property
Arson arrest made in Fountain City, Knoxville fire says
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Winter Outlook 2023-24 for East Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Outlook 2023: What to expect in East Tennessee

Latest News

Many of the volunteers work all day at full time jobs then head to the fire station
‘People just don’t volunteer like they used to’ | East Tennessee relying on volunteer fire departments
Lansdown was taken into custody for Carrying a Weapon on School Property.
Police: Man arrested with a gun outside Neyland Stadium
Mountain winds to heavier rainfall Tuesday morning.
First Alert today for high fire risk then messy Tuesday morning commute
First Alert Weather Days for high fire risk, messy Tuesday morning commute
First Alert Weather Days for high fire risk, messy Tuesday morning commute