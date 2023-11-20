Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a Monday morning crash that killed a pedestrian.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said that officers were called just after 6:00 A.M. Monday on Western Avenue near Middlebrook Pike to a crash with serious injuries.

Erland said that a Nissan SUV was traveling west on Western Avenue when it struck a male pedestrian who was crossing Western Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. KPD crash reconstruction investigators are now working to figure out what happened.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.