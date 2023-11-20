Police: Man arrested with a gun outside Neyland Stadium

By David Sikes
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Court records show a Jefferson County man was arrested after being found carrying a handgun outside Neyland Stadium on Saturday before the Tennessee and Georgia game.

Officers said in the warrant that just before 11:30 A.M. Saturday, November 18, officers discovered 68-year-old Jeffrey Lansdown of Dandridge, outside of Gate 21 with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in his waistband.

Lansdown was taken into custody for Carrying a Weapon on School Property because the University of Tennessee owns Neyland Stadium.

After Lansdown’s arrest, he was issued a warning from all UT-owned property and is scheduled for Arraignment on November 29 in a Knox County Court.

