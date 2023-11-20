Shell Mountain fire 100% contained, crews to stay overnight
Multiple crews responded to a fire on Shell Mountain Sunday, according to fire officials.
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to a fire in the area between Shell Mountain and Autumn Ridge Sunday, according to fire officials.
Firefighters told WVLT News that the fire was three acres with five structures threatened but none were affected.
“Crews will continue to work and monitor the area throughout the night,” Sevier county officials said. “Residents and visitors in the area may continue to see and smell smoke over the next couple of days.”
The fire was 100% contained as of Sunday at 7 p.m.
This is a developing story.
