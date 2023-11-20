Shell Mountain fire 100% contained, crews to stay overnight

Heavy smoke spotted in East Tennessee At least one fire has been confirmed by officials after heavy smoke was spotted in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. (There is no sound as these are strictly weather camera shots.) Updated web story: https://www.wvlt.tv/2023/11/19/multiple-crews-responding-fire-shell-mountain/ Posted by WVLT on Sunday, November 19, 2023

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to a fire in the area between Shell Mountain and Autumn Ridge Sunday, according to fire officials.

Firefighters told WVLT News that the fire was three acres with five structures threatened but none were affected.

“Crews will continue to work and monitor the area throughout the night,” Sevier county officials said. “Residents and visitors in the area may continue to see and smell smoke over the next couple of days.”

The fire was 100% contained as of Sunday at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Residents and visitors are asked to stay away from the area and yield to emergency vehicles.



Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. — Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) November 19, 2023

