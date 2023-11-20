TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Grainger Co. man

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Grainger County man.

Homer Lovin was last seen Friday at his home in Bean Station.

He was driving his 1995 Toyota Corolla and has a medical condition that might impact his ability to return home.

Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Homer Lovin is 5’5”, weighs 128 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where Homer may be. pic.twitter.com/mHH19uCdSD — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.