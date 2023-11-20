TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Grainger Co. man

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Grainger County man.(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Grainger County man.

Homer Lovin was last seen Friday at his home in Bean Station.

He was driving his 1995 Toyota Corolla and has a medical condition that might impact his ability to return home.

Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

