Tennessee downs Syracuse, advances to Maui Invitational semi-final

Vols hand Syracuse first ever loss in the tournament
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots over Syracuse forward Maliq Brown during the...
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots over Syracuse forward Maliq Brown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By John Sartori
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Led by a 17-point performance from Dalton Knecht, Tennessee defeated Syracuse 73-56 in the Maui Invitational quarterfinals to advance to the tournament’s semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Vols led 30-26 at the half, led by Knecht’s 15-point first half.

In the second half, Syracuse kept things close for the majority of the game’s final 20 minutes. The Vols were able to keep the Orange out of reach for the final 8 minutes and 35 seconds of the contest. Syracuse failed to get within one possession of the Orange and White for the remainder of the game.

Josiah-Jordan James led all Vols in minutes played with 34. James recorded this first double-double of the season, scoring 15 points and collecting 12 rebounds.

Jonas Aidoo also tallied a double-double, scoring 14 points with 11 rebounds. Aidoo has now made at least one block in all four Tennessee games this season.

The scoring output is Tennessee’s lowest through four games this year. The Vols did hold the Orange to a season-low 56 points.

Syracuse entered the day 9-0 all-time in Maui Invitational games. It’s the first time the Orange has ever lost a game in the tournament.

Tennessee will face the winner of Purdue-Gonzaga in tomorrow’s semi-final matchup. Game time is set for 8:00 on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for the East Tennessee mountains and...
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Tennessee
Damon True facing charges for burning personal property
Arson arrest made in Fountain City, Knoxville fire says
Multiple crews responded to a fire on Shell Mountain Sunday, according to fire officials.
Shell Mountain fire 100% contained, crews to stay overnight
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Winter Outlook 2023-24 for East Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Outlook 2023: What to expect in East Tennessee

Latest News

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee Vols turn page to final home game of the 2023 season
George Quarles fired as East Tennessee State's head football coach
East Tennessee State fires football coach George Quarles
Karoline Striplin’s career-best day helps #15 Lady Vols surge past Troy, 100-73
No. 15 Lady Vols surge past Troy
The Vols ran through the T on Saturday before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in Neyland....
Tennessee battles with No. 1 Georgia inside Neyland Stadium