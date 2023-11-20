Tennessee downs Syracuse, advances to Maui Invitational semi-final

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Led by a 17-point performance from Dalton Knecht, Tennessee defeated Syracuse 73-56 in the Maui Invitational quarterfinals to advance to the tournament’s semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Vols led 30-26 at the half, led by Knecht’s 15-point first half.

In the second half, Syracuse kept things close for the majority of the game’s final 20 minutes. The Vols were able to keep the Orange out of reach for the final 8 minutes and 35 seconds of the contest. Syracuse failed to get within one possession of the Orange and White for the remainder of the game.

Josiah-Jordan James led all Vols in minutes played with 34. James recorded this first double-double of the season, scoring 15 points and collecting 12 rebounds.

Jonas Aidoo also tallied a double-double, scoring 14 points with 11 rebounds. Aidoo has now made at least one block in all four Tennessee games this season.

The scoring output is Tennessee’s lowest through four games this year. The Vols did hold the Orange to a season-low 56 points.

Syracuse entered the day 9-0 all-time in Maui Invitational games. It’s the first time the Orange has ever lost a game in the tournament.

Tennessee will face the winner of Purdue-Gonzaga in tomorrow’s semi-final matchup. Game time is set for 8:00 on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.