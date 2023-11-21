American Medical Response promises change after receiving new EMS contract

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AMR has worked on plans to provide efficient and better care to Knox County patients.

“The protocols are going to be more driven so the highly acute patients that are experiencing a true life or death scenario are going to get the right resources very quickly,” Brett Jovanovich, Regional VP for AMR said.

AMR has received criticism for long response times in emergencies in Knox County. A possible fix AMR has looked into is less about response times and the number of available ambulances, and more about quality care and getting the right resources to patients at the right time.

“This system is designed to have a 2-tiered approach. One tier is designed for those high acuity true life-threatening calls. The other tier is designed for those non-emergency calls,” Jovanovich said.

AMR has also added more resources. Over the last three weeks, they’ve added 15 new employees and more ambulances. Jovanovich said in non-peak times, they plan to have 10-12 ambulances available. In peak times, he said they’ll have no less than 20 ambulances on standby. As of this week, the ambulance provider has had 29 ambulances at peak times, according to Jovanovich.

Commissioners against the new contract worry it isn’t enough to cover the area and 2 ambulance providers are needed.

“I don’t have the confidence to say that this situation where they’re not being set up to fail again,” Knox County commissioner Kyle Ward said.

Commissioner Larsen Jay went a step further and said he doesn’t trust AMR to hold up its end of the deal.

“I have personally lost confidence in AMR as an EMS provider and I believe our community has as well and I will vote no on this contract approval,” Commissioner Jay said.

Even those in favor of AMR will work to hold the ambulance provider accountable.

“You guys have got to get it done. If we vote to approve this contract, you guys have got to get it done and if you don’t we’re going to be right back here again,” Commissioner Richie Beeler said.

The county commission can provide AMR with 180-day notice to cancel the deal if they feel AMR is not up to standards. The contract is a five-year deal with an option of a five-year renewal totaling 10 years. The Knox County 911 will take over dispatch for these calls from AMR.

