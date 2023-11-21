Civilians, officers rescue Knox County deputy from burning car after police chase, sheriff’s office says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two civilians, along with officers from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, rescued a crashed deputy after a police chase Monday evening, according to officials with KCSO.

The chase happened around 7 p.m. on Parkside Drive, Communications Director Kimberly Glenn said, when an officer tried to stop a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee. According to an incident report provided by Glenn, the driver of the Jeep did not stop and deputies began to chase it.

The chase continued through Cedar Bluff and along Middlebrook Pike, Piney Grove Church Road and Amherst Road, the report said, with the Jeep driver going faster than 90 mph. During the chase, a deputy reportedly crashed his patrol car, which caught fire.

“Nearby officers including Patrol, Organized Retail Crime, and Narcotics Units along with two civilians worked to put the fire out and rescue the Officer who was trapped inside his cruiser,” Glenn said.

The deputy was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is in stable condition, Glenn said. The suspect, identified as Marcus Johnson Jr., was later arrested.

