Cocke County Fire Department responds to wildfire in Cosby

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday evening the Cocke County Fire Department responded to reports of an active wildfire in the area around Nations Road and Country Square Road in the Wilton Springs area of Cosby.

According to officials on the scene, one person in the area was evacuated from their home. No other homes are being threatened by the flames.

In a Facebook post, the Cock County Fire Department stated that there is no current evacuation order at this time, but people can leave their homes if they do not feel safe. Officials also ask that people call 911 if there is any known danger in the area.

Officials estimate this fire to span five acres and are currently on the scene attempting to contain and extinguish the flames. Grassy Fork Fire Department, Cosby Fire Department and Tennessee State Forestry are also on the scene with dozers.

