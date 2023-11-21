East Tennessee doctors seeing high RSV cases early in the season

By Lexi Lepof
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are on the rise and a new drug that was expected to be a step forward is now in short supply.

The newly approved drug, Beyfortus, is a prescription medicine used to prevent RSV. Medical professionals said they were hopeful it would help turn the tide against RSV hospitalizations this year, but a shortage of the medication has put a dampener on those positive expectations.

“We get about 20 to 30 newborns a month and they have limited us to 10 doses. And we don’t even have any guarantee we’re gonna get any more than that,” said Dr. Cliff James, a pediatrician with Kids Central Pediatrics in Oak Ridge.

The limited supply is forcing hospitals and doctor offices to prioritize most at-risk patients, like premature babies, babies with chronic diseases or weakened immune systems.

Despite the lack of resources now, the Chief Medical Officer at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Dr. Suzanne Rybczynski, said the medication is a step in the right direction.

“Hopefully as time goes on and more kids can get this vaccine, every fall or winter in the future, we’ll see less sick kids,” Dr. Rybczynski said.

Right now, Dr. James said the RSV patients he has seen in his clinic so far are outpacing last year’s high numbers.

“We did have a huge baby boom. So, we’re having a lot of newborns in that very critical time of being less than six months old going into this and being in daycare for the first time and being exposed to it,” Dr. James said.

Dr. James advised that parents should take precautions ahead of the holiday.

“We ask that everybody screens relatives and the contacts they’re gonna have. Unfortunately, in older kids and adults this is a very mild cold. It is really severe in the very young babies and elderly population,” he said.

If your child is sick and showing signs that they’re having trouble breathing or working very hard to breathe, seek medical attention immediately.

