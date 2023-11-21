Emergency evacuations underway in Townsend area due to wildfire activity

The emergency evacuation comes as crews battle the Rich Mountain Road fire burning the in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Emergency evacuations underway in Townsend area due to wildfire activity
Emergency evacuations underway in Townsend area due to wildfire activity(MGN)
By Whitney Turner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Townsend Volunteer Fire Department is evacuating people in part of Townsend Tuesday morning due to wildfire in the area.

In a Facebook post, the agency said “At this time we, along with Blount County Sheriff’s Office, will be evacuating Old Cades Cove Road at the intersection of Old Cades Cove/Dry Valley Rd/Lequire Rd up to the park line due to wildfire behavior.”

The emergency evacuation comes as crews battle the Rich Mountain Road fire burning the in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. At last check, the fire is reported to be five to seven acres in size. As of Tuesday morning, crews are working to create containment lines for the fire.

The post noted that shelters are available to those in need at both the Tuckelechee United Methodist Church and Rio Townsend.

Stay with WVLT as we follow this story.

