Emergency evacuations underway in Townsend area due to wildfire activity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Townsend Volunteer Fire Department is evacuating people in part of Townsend Tuesday morning due to wildfire in the area.

In a Facebook post, the agency said “At this time we, along with Blount County Sheriff’s Office, will be evacuating Old Cades Cove Road at the intersection of Old Cades Cove/Dry Valley Rd/Lequire Rd up to the park line due to wildfire behavior.”

EMERGENCY EVACUATION At this time we along with Blount County Sheriffs Office will be evacuating Old Cades Cove Rd at... Posted by Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, November 20, 2023

The emergency evacuation comes as crews battle the Rich Mountain Road fire burning the in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. At last check, the fire is reported to be five to seven acres in size. As of Tuesday morning, crews are working to create containment lines for the fire.

The post noted that shelters are available to those in need at both the Tuckelechee United Methodist Church and Rio Townsend.

