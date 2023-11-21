Fantasy of Trees returns to Knoxville Convention Center

2023′s event will feature 350 trees, holiday accessories, store front windows, door designs and more. They’re also all available to buy.
Christmas trees on display at Fantasy of Trees.
Christmas trees on display at Fantasy of Trees.(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Fantasy of Trees event is returning this week to the Knoxville Convention Center.

The annual event is the hospital’s largest fundraiser, attracting nearly 60,000 people during the week of Thanksgiving. This year’s event will feature 350 trees, holiday accessories, storefront windows, door designs and more. They’re also all available to buy.

The event will also host vendors selling things like jewelry, gift wrapping, cookies and more.

Fantasy of Trees runs from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26, with a special gala set for Nov. 21.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 [Gala Among the Trees - separate ticket required]: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving): 3 p.m. - 8 p.m

Friday, Nov. 24: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: Noon - 6 p.m.

The Fantasy of Trees event raised more than $1.3 million in 2022, allowing the hospital to buy a Lifeline ambulance to transport pediatric patients.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a very high fire risk today.
Sevier County EMA to issue IPAWS alert regarding Red Flag Warning
The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for the East Tennessee mountains and...
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Tennessee
The emergency evacuation comes as crews battle the Rich Mountain Road fire burning the in Great...
Evacuations lifted, roads reopen as crews fight wildfire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Knoxville
Lansdown was taken into custody for Carrying a Weapon on School Property.
Police: Man arrested with a gun outside Neyland Stadium

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain and winds to leave, then cooler air to move in...
Rainy to showers and cooler air moving in
Knox County to host 25th Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove
Knox County to host 25th Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove
Brandon Howard, 37
Georgia murder suspect arrested in Tennessee, state troopers say
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line
The U.S. Forest Service is calling it the Black Bear Fire. It’s located in Haywood County,...
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line