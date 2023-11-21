Fantasy of Trees returns to Knoxville Convention Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Fantasy of Trees event is returning this week to the Knoxville Convention Center.

The annual event is the hospital’s largest fundraiser, attracting nearly 60,000 people during the week of Thanksgiving. This year’s event will feature 350 trees, holiday accessories, storefront windows, door designs and more. They’re also all available to buy.

The event will also host vendors selling things like jewelry, gift wrapping, cookies and more.

Fantasy of Trees runs from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26, with a special gala set for Nov. 21.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 [Gala Among the Trees - separate ticket required]: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving): 3 p.m. - 8 p.m

Friday, Nov. 24: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: Noon - 6 p.m.

The Fantasy of Trees event raised more than $1.3 million in 2022, allowing the hospital to buy a Lifeline ambulance to transport pediatric patients.

