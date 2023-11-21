First Alert Weather Day for messy morning commute with much-needed rain

Meteorologist Paige Noel says it’s still a windy day as the rain moves through.
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a WVLT First Alert Weather day due to the pockets of heavy rain moving through during the morning hours making for a messy morning commute. The gusty winds continue but it comes with much-needed rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain is finally here and sticks around throughout the majority of the day! We are looking at a 100% coverage this morning, which could make for a messy morning commute. This is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Temperatures are in the low to mid-50s this morning. We’ll only warm up to the lower 60s this afternoon. Rain sticks around through noon and becomes more scattered by the later afternoon hours. By the end of the day, we’ll pick up about an inch of rain. Gusts are around 20 to 30 mph throughout the day.

The Red Flag Warning for the Smoky Mountains lasts until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. It’s been so dry and with gusts 40 to 70 mph, fires that are started could spread quickly. With the rain moving in, that threat will go down throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the Smoky Mountains until 4 p.m. today.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers and stray mountaintop snowfall, as the cooler air settles in and leaves us at only 51 degrees for the high.

For Thanksgiving, temperatures start out cold in the mid-30s and warm to the mid-50s with a mostly sunny day.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds are in and out at times for several days. We’ll have highs in the upper 50s this weekend, then a little cooler next week back in the upper 40s.

Tuesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tuesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

