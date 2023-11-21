Georgia murder suspect arrested in Tennessee, state troopers say

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Georgia murder suspect was arrested in Tennessee late Monday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP officials said they, along with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Loudon City Police, took the suspect into custody. “The collaboration between agencies showcased the effectiveness of teamwork in apprehending dangerous individuals,” THP officials said.

Late last night, a coordinated effort led by THP, @LCSOTN , and Loudon City Police resulted in the arrest of murder suspect Brandon David Howard. The suspect was wanted for a malicious murder case in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/1sOtwkzyYf — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) November 21, 2023

According to THP, the suspect was wanted for a malicious murder case.

