Georgia murder suspect arrested in Tennessee, state troopers say
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the suspect was wanted for a malicious murder case.
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Georgia murder suspect was arrested in Tennessee late Monday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
THP officials said they, along with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Loudon City Police, took the suspect into custody. “The collaboration between agencies showcased the effectiveness of teamwork in apprehending dangerous individuals,” THP officials said.
According to THP, the suspect was wanted for a malicious murder case.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.