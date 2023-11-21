Hallmark special ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ airs Nov. 26
The Hallmark original taking place at the iconic estate airs this weekend
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/QC Life) - It was yesterday... at Biltmore.
But it was also the 1940s.
A Biltmore Christmas airs this Sunday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. on Hallmark, just in time for the holidays.
The movie takes place at the iconic Biltmore Estate, with countless references and easter eggs for those visiting the classical mansion.
QC Morning had a chance to talk to the cast about how this movie came about... and the special nods to the home’s history.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.