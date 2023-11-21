Hallmark special ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ airs Nov. 26

The Hallmark original taking place at the iconic estate airs this weekend
The Hallmark original taking place at the iconic estate airs this weekend
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/QC Life) - It was yesterday... at Biltmore.

But it was also the 1940s.

A Biltmore Christmas airs this Sunday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. on Hallmark, just in time for the holidays.

The movie takes place at the iconic Biltmore Estate, with countless references and easter eggs for those visiting the classical mansion.

QC Morning had a chance to talk to the cast about how this movie came about... and the special nods to the home’s history.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation leading to 18 arrests.
‘Operation Shock Gobble’ | 18 arrested in Anderson County
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line