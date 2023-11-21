Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office looking for drive-by shooting suspect, office says

The shooting happened on Collinson Ford Road, HCSO officials said, on Nov. 14 around 1 a.m.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a drive-by shooting suspect, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

The shooting happened on Collinson Ford Road, HCSO officials said, on Nov. 14 around 1 a.m. The sheriff’s office provided a video of the shooting, which shows black-and-white footage of a car driving down the street.

Now, the office is asking for more security camera footage.

“If you reside in that area the HCSO asks that you check your security cameras for that specific date & time,” the post reads. “Your assistance is vital in helping to ensure the safety of our community & our residents and in the apprehension of those responsible.”

Those with information should call Detective Sgt. Josie Sanner at 423-318-0257 or 423-586-3781.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

