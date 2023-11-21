Knox County to host 25th Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove

It’s free to the public, but the county is asking for donations to The Love Kitchen, which provides meals, clothes and emergency food packages for the homeless and unemployed.
Knox County to host 25th Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove
Knox County to host 25th Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove(Knox County)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County is set to host its 25th annual Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove in December.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will flip the switch on the festival lights at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Opening night will also feature story time, letters to Santa and an activity zone where kids can make ornaments and sugar cookies. A concession stand will also offer snacks like pizza and hot dogs throughout the month.

It’s free to the public, but the county is asking for donations to The Love Kitchen, which provides meals, clothes and emergency food packages for the homeless and unemployed. Visitors can also make donations via a QR code to the county’s annual School Mania event, aimed at helping students get school supplies. That QR code will be inside the River Sports Outfitter facility at the park.

“This will be the 25th anniversary and traditions like this are what makes this time of year special,” Jacobs said. “Folks have the chance to drop by, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and even help give back to the community or just spend time taking in the lights and activities.”

During the festival, the park’s greenway trail will be decorated by a light display coordinated with music. The Cove also has several grills and fire pits available for the public.

The festival will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 31, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The park is located at 11808 S. Northshore Dr.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a very high fire risk today.
Sevier County EMA to issue IPAWS alert regarding Red Flag Warning
The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for the East Tennessee mountains and...
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Tennessee
The emergency evacuation comes as crews battle the Rich Mountain Road fire burning the in Great...
Evacuations lifted, roads reopen as crews fight wildfire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Knoxville
Lansdown was taken into custody for Carrying a Weapon on School Property.
Police: Man arrested with a gun outside Neyland Stadium

Latest News

Christmas trees on display at Fantasy of Trees.
Fantasy of Trees returns to Knoxville Convention Center
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain and winds to leave, then cooler air to move in...
Rainy to showers and cooler air moving in
Brandon Howard, 37
Georgia murder suspect arrested in Tennessee, state troopers say
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line