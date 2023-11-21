Knox County to host 25th Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County is set to host its 25th annual Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove in December.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will flip the switch on the festival lights at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Opening night will also feature story time, letters to Santa and an activity zone where kids can make ornaments and sugar cookies. A concession stand will also offer snacks like pizza and hot dogs throughout the month.

It’s free to the public, but the county is asking for donations to The Love Kitchen, which provides meals, clothes and emergency food packages for the homeless and unemployed. Visitors can also make donations via a QR code to the county’s annual School Mania event, aimed at helping students get school supplies. That QR code will be inside the River Sports Outfitter facility at the park.

“This will be the 25th anniversary and traditions like this are what makes this time of year special,” Jacobs said. “Folks have the chance to drop by, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and even help give back to the community or just spend time taking in the lights and activities.”

During the festival, the park’s greenway trail will be decorated by a light display coordinated with music. The Cove also has several grills and fire pits available for the public.

The festival will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 31, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The park is located at 11808 S. Northshore Dr.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.