Let’s Get Cooking | Leftover Mashed Potato Gnocchi With Brown Butter Sage Sauce

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Prep Time: 6 minutes

Cook Time: 4 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

Leftover Mashed Potato Gnocchi

Ingredients

  • 12 oz. mashed potatoes
  • 4 ½ oz. plain flour
  • 1 egg, whisked

Instructions

  1. Put the mashed potato and egg in a bowl and add half the flour. Use a wooden spoon and gently mix together. Add a little more flour at a time until you get the right consistency and then use your hands to mix it together.
  2. Cut the dough in to four pieces and then put each piece on a floured board and using your hands, roll it out to about one-inch thickness.
  3. Cut the roll in to one-inch width pieces.
  4. Repeat with the remaining dough.
  5. Using a fork or gnocchi board, pattern the individual gnocchi.

Notes

  • The amount of flour you use in this recipe will really depend on the consistency of your mashed potato. I have added an amount as a guide, and it’s how much I used in my recipe, but you really have to eyeball it and get a feel for the texture. It should feel light and a little stretchy, but not sticky. If it is too sticky as you are rolling it out, then you can add some more flour then.
  • Fold everything together as gently as possible. If you overwork everything, then you can end up with dense gnocchi.
  • I have given the cooking time as a guideline, however the gnocchi will be cooked when it rises to the top of the water.

Brown butter sauce

Ingredients

  • 6 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 10 sage leaves or 5 large chiffonade
  • 2 tbsp parsley chopped
  • 3 Tbsp cooked bacon minced
  • 6 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1/2 tsp Freshly ground pepper
  • 3/4 tsp sea salt
  • 2 pound prepared gnocchi

How to Make It

  1. In a medium skillet, cook the butter with the sage until the butter is fragrant and nutty, about three minutes.
  2. Add the bacon.
  3. Add the simmered gnocchi and cook for one minute. Sprinkle the gnocchi with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and freshly ground pepper. Garnish with parsley.

