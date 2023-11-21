Let’s Get Cooking | Leftover Mashed Potato Gnocchi With Brown Butter Sage Sauce
This recipe could help you use up some of those leftover Thanksgiving mashed potatoes!
Nov. 21, 2023
Prep Time: 6 minutes
Cook Time: 4 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
Leftover Mashed Potato Gnocchi
Ingredients
- 12 oz. mashed potatoes
- 4 ½ oz. plain flour
- 1 egg, whisked
Instructions
- Put the mashed potato and egg in a bowl and add half the flour. Use a wooden spoon and gently mix together. Add a little more flour at a time until you get the right consistency and then use your hands to mix it together.
- Cut the dough in to four pieces and then put each piece on a floured board and using your hands, roll it out to about one-inch thickness.
- Cut the roll in to one-inch width pieces.
- Repeat with the remaining dough.
- Using a fork or gnocchi board, pattern the individual gnocchi.
Notes
- The amount of flour you use in this recipe will really depend on the consistency of your mashed potato. I have added an amount as a guide, and it’s how much I used in my recipe, but you really have to eyeball it and get a feel for the texture. It should feel light and a little stretchy, but not sticky. If it is too sticky as you are rolling it out, then you can add some more flour then.
- Fold everything together as gently as possible. If you overwork everything, then you can end up with dense gnocchi.
- I have given the cooking time as a guideline, however the gnocchi will be cooked when it rises to the top of the water.
Brown butter sauce
Ingredients
- 6 tbsp unsalted butter
- 10 sage leaves or 5 large chiffonade
- 2 tbsp parsley chopped
- 3 Tbsp cooked bacon minced
- 6 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- 1/2 tsp Freshly ground pepper
- 3/4 tsp sea salt
- 2 pound prepared gnocchi
How to Make It
- In a medium skillet, cook the butter with the sage until the butter is fragrant and nutty, about three minutes.
- Add the bacon.
- Add the simmered gnocchi and cook for one minute. Sprinkle the gnocchi with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and freshly ground pepper. Garnish with parsley.
