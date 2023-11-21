Mental health experts give tips to avoid burnout during the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the holiday season swiftly approaching, mental health experts in Tennessee are offering advice for keeping yourself healthy during what can be the most stressful time of the year.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, 30% of adults say they are more stressed during the holidays. Grace Lutheran Church Senior Pastor Ruch Elseroad said that he’s been helping more people deal with stress or grief during the 2023 holiday season than in years past. It’s his first Thanksgiving after the loss of his wife, and he said he has a better perspective, which he uses to help others in a different way.

“I heard this expression: its not about presents anymore, its about being present.” Elseroad said, adding that people need to use the season to spend time with loved ones. “That’s what I want to be; I want to be present and I know I talk to others. They need to get out there. If they get an invite, take it.”

Elseroad added that, if you’re feeling sad or overwhelmed, it’s a good idea to talk to a counselor, take a moment for yourself or just go on a walk and get some exercise.

Another resource is the Mental Health Crisis Hotline, with the nationwide 899 number. Tennessee’s local number is 855; both numbers use the caller’s area code to connect them with a local center. Both services are free.

WVLT News spoke with the Helen Ross McNabb Center, which said they are receiving around 40 calls a day, mostly from young people.

