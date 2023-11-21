Rainy to showers and cooler air moving in

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain and winds to leave, then cooler air to move in for Thanksgiving.
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The much-needed rain continues this afternoon, with wind gusts around 30 mph at times. Cooler, drier conditions are on the way!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The 100% coverage continues into the early afternoon. Then it’s breaking up and clearing west to east this afternoon to evening. Many of us pick up about an inch of rain, which you can see the latest in the free WVLT First Alert Weather app. The High Wind Warning continues until 4 PM for the Smoky Mountains where gusts are still 50 to 70 mph at times.

We’re hovering in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon, with scattered rain becoming spotty by this evening.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain showers. We’ll cool to around 47 degrees by the morning. The “official” high for Wednesday comes from the overnight still in the 50s, with a cool day ahead.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is mostly cloudy with spotty rain and stray mountaintop snowfall, as the cooler air settles in and leaves us barely budging on the temperature with an afternoon around 49 degrees.

The sky clears more for Thanksgiving, which gives us a colder morning around 35 degrees. The sunshine helps us warm to around 57 degrees Thursday, which is right around average for this time of the year.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds are in and out at times Friday through the weekend. We’ll have spotty showers possible again Friday, especially along the southern Valley to Smoky Mountains. Cooler days move in next week!

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a very high fire risk today.
Sevier County EMA to issue IPAWS alert regarding Red Flag Warning
The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for the East Tennessee mountains and...
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Tennessee
The emergency evacuation comes as crews battle the Rich Mountain Road fire burning the in Great...
Evacuations lifted, roads reopen as crews fight wildfire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Knoxville
Lansdown was taken into custody for Carrying a Weapon on School Property.
Police: Man arrested with a gun outside Neyland Stadium

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day for messy morning commute with much-needed rain
Much needed rain continues to fall throughout the day
LIVE: What to know as East Tennessee sees much-needed rain
First Alert Weather: East Tennessee's Much Needed Rain
First Alert Weather Day for messy morning commute with much-needed rain
First Alert Weather Day for messy morning commute with much-needed rain
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain and winds to leave, then cooler air to move in...
Rainy to showers and cooler air moving in