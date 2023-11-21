Rainy to showers and cooler air moving in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The much-needed rain continues this afternoon, with wind gusts around 30 mph at times. Cooler, drier conditions are on the way!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The 100% coverage continues into the early afternoon. Then it’s breaking up and clearing west to east this afternoon to evening. Many of us pick up about an inch of rain, which you can see the latest in the free WVLT First Alert Weather app. The High Wind Warning continues until 4 PM for the Smoky Mountains where gusts are still 50 to 70 mph at times.

We’re hovering in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon, with scattered rain becoming spotty by this evening.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain showers. We’ll cool to around 47 degrees by the morning. The “official” high for Wednesday comes from the overnight still in the 50s, with a cool day ahead.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is mostly cloudy with spotty rain and stray mountaintop snowfall, as the cooler air settles in and leaves us barely budging on the temperature with an afternoon around 49 degrees.

The sky clears more for Thanksgiving, which gives us a colder morning around 35 degrees. The sunshine helps us warm to around 57 degrees Thursday, which is right around average for this time of the year.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds are in and out at times Friday through the weekend. We’ll have spotty showers possible again Friday, especially along the southern Valley to Smoky Mountains. Cooler days move in next week!

