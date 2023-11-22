Arson suspected for fire inside GSMNP, officials say

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the National Park Service asked for the public’s help to find the people responsible for the Rich Mountain fire that started on Monday, according to officials.

Investigators believed two fires were intentionally set by an unknown arsonist that grew into the six-acre fire.

During the time of the fire, the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch and a high wind warning. There was also a red flag warning and a park-wide burn ban.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Evacuations lifted, roads reopen as crews fight wildfire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

“Intentionally setting fires in the park, except in designated rings or picnic areas, is always illegal and is extremely dangerous, especially under the extreme weather conditions we saw this week,” said Boone Vandzura, Chief Ranger of Resource and Visitor Protection. “We are asking visitors and neighbors for help as we work to identify those responsible for this suspected arson.”

A white truck was seen leaving the area that morning. Investigators weren’t sure if the driver of the truck was involved but think they may have seen something.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the park service at 888-653-0009 by email at nps_isb@nps.gov or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip. Credible tips may be awarded.

