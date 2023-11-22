Clouds stick around as temperatures get cooler

Meteorologist Paige Noel tracks cooler air heading into Thanksgiving.
Clouds and isolated showers today
Clouds and isolated showers today(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are sticking around today as that cold front from yesterday pushes out of the region. Temperatures are getting cooler as we head into Thanksgiving.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are dropping throughout the morning. Along the Plateau, temperatures are in the lower 40s. Most of us are in the mid to upper 40s.

With the cloud sticking around all day, temperatures don’t really move that much. We’ll stay in the mid-40s throughout the day. Expect temperatures near 47 degrees by the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible with the chance for stray mountaintop snow.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds move out overnight just in time for Thanksgiving! This leaves us with a cooler morning of 35 degrees. The sunshine will help us warm up to 57 degrees Thursday.

Highs stay in the upper 50s through the weekend with the chance for a stray shower Friday and then later Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures are slightly below average next week with on-and-off clouds and stray rain chances. Mornings will be near freezing.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

