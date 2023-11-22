East Tennessee groups offering free thanksgiving meals

Several East Tennessee organizations are offering free meals or ingredients for Thanksgiving.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, several East Tennessee groups are offering free meals for those who might go without.

Below is a list of organizations offering free meals or free ingredients on or around Thanksgiving.

KARM

KARM, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries, will be hosting their 37th annual Thanksgiving celebration with three lunches planned at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The group plans to serve around 400 meals, using 40 turkeys. They also plan to get ham, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy and cranberry sauce from Rothchild Catering.

Knox Pride

Knox Pride is set to host an annual “Friendsgiving” at South Press on Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. All the food, sides and desserts are provided for free by Knox Pride and South Press, with coffee also available to buy.

South Press is located at 3615 Chapman Highway. Friendsgiving is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

Second Harvest Food Bank will be hosting a holiday mobile pantry at Cumberland Gap High School on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cumberland Gap High School is located at 661 Old Jacksboro Pike, Cumberland Gap.

