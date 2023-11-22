Experts warn of high-tech toys that place children’s safety at risk

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Before you flock to the toy aisle for your holiday shopping, experts have a warning. Some toys could be used to spy on you.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group says certain toys that record children’s voice, images, and even locations, can pose a risk to children’s safety and privacy. But don’t worry, experts offer ways you can stay safe and alert.

Auburn University Cyber Security expert Marcus Sachs says the latest toys with internet capability can be vulnerable to predatory hackers.

“There’s a complete market in the criminal community of selling access to these types of devices. Even if a criminal doesn’t wanna bother hacking, they can go pay somebody who’s already figured out how to get in. They’ll pay for that access,” Sachs said.

Melanie Carr with Metro Spy Supply says toys with cameras or audio recording devices that connect to the internet or your phone pose a risk to your privacy.

She says even “Nanny Cams” can be hacked.

She says many stores are banning toys like these from their shelves.

“If you have a reasonable right to the expectation of privacy you cannot put a camera there, it becomes illegal. That’s where a lot of those are put is somewhere or somewhere it’s very inappropriate. So nowadays, you can’t just go buy them off the shelf,” Carr said.

Sachs says to avoid potential hackers, parents should only connect devices to a private network.

“Make sure if you’re connecting them, only connect them to your home network. Don’t connect them in public places like in a coffee shop or shopping mall or airport lounge. Don’t do that because that’s another level of exposure you don’t need,” Sachs said.

Sachs says that most of these toys come with default usernames and passwords right out of the box.

He recommends parents to change those credentials as soon as they open the toy, and to change it often to avoid hackers.

