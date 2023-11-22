Firefighters battle east Knoxville house fire

Over a dozen fought the early morning blaze in East Knoxville.
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department were called to a Wednesday morning house fire in East Knoxville.
By David Sikes
Nov. 22, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department were called to a Wednesday morning house fire in East Knoxville.

Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said firefighters were called just before 4:00 A.M. Wednesday to a home in at 2202 McCalla Ave. in East Knoxville.

Wilbanks said when crews arrived they found heavy fire conditions and black smoke coming from the house and it appeared that the fire had been burning for some time.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in an hour and there was no one home at the time of the fire.

Wilbanks said that the home was under renovations the structure had suffered heavy fire damage and the roof had partially collapsed.

KFD fire investigators are in the scene working to determine a cause. If anyone has any information about the fire, they are requested a call 865-637-1386. All calls are anonymous.

