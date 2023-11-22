Holiday season marks busy travel time at McGhee Tyson Airport, here’s some tips for travel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Thanksgiving on the horizon, people from all over will be using McGhee Tyson Airport to travel around the country for the holiday. On Wednesday, Nov. 22, the airport will see over 5,000 people in the airport looking to fly.

“We’re seeing that we’re expecting over 5,000 people to travel through our airport, making it one of the busiest days of the year,” said airport spokesperson Becky Huckaby.

McGhee Tyson said there’s some things that each passenger to do to ensure they will have enough time to travel through McGhee Tyson Airport or any airport they plan to use during the holiday season.

