How to safely fry your turkey this Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Rural Metro Fire is giving tips to make sure your turkey fry goes as planned. Jeff Bagwell, Captain with the Rural Metro Fire Department, said the department does a demonstration every year to show the common mistakes people make while deep frying a turkey on Thanksgiving.

“There are people who will have a pot that may not have all the safety features that the new ones do and by doing that creates a very dangerous situation for you and potentially your family,” said Bagwell.

Some easy ways to avoid injury and keep everyone safe: make sure your turkey is fully thawed out before cooking, make sure your outside not indoors or a garage and watch those oil levels.

“You want to not overfill the pot with oil and the second thing is to not over elevate the temperature on the temperature gage. There is a red zone where you don’t want the temperature to go, that’s where we’re going to put it. We want you to see what can happen when you go too far and when you exceed those safety perimeters that are put in place,” said Bagwell.

Bagwell added that if you do get burned to run room temperature water over the wound, but if its too severe, you need to see a doctor.

Frying a turkey, even outside and away from flammable material, can still be dangerous. Rural Metro offered some more tips to keep yourself and your family safe:

Follow fryer manufacturer instructions carefully to determine the correct amount of oil for your unit.

Make sure your turkey is completely thawed out before frying.

Ease your turkey into the oil. If you drop it in too fast it will cause splashing that can lead to burns or fires.

Always use proper safety equipment- insulated oven mitts and closed toe shoes.

Never fry turkeys indoors, on a deck or within a structure that could catch fire.

Check to make sure the fryer is completely level.

Remember to keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby when using your fryer.

Never use water to extinguish a fryer fire.

Do not overfill the pot with oil. When the turkey is placed in the pot, the oil will rise.

When removing the turkey, remove very slowly.

