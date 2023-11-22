In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – New city planning documents provide a better look at where Tennessee’s first In-N-Out Burger could be built.

A neighborhood notice issued by the City of Franklin shows the California-based burger chain is planning to build a restaurant near the corner of the Goose Creek bypass (Highway 248) and Village Plains Boulevard. Sketches of a new development show the 4,000-square-foot restaurant as an anchor, along with about 90,000 square feet of office space.

In-N-Out, alongside Gov. Bill Lee, announced they were bringing their Animal Style Fries to Tennessee in January, saying the company plans to build restaurants in and around Nashville and Williamson County, where the company plans to invest more than $125 million to build an eastern U.S. office.

“A great American company, an iconic brand, In-N-Out Burger, has decided to place their first corporate hub in the eastern United States right here in Tennessee,” Lee said in January. “In-N-Out Burger is a great family business that has been operating for decades in this country.”

In-N-Out said earlier this year it plans to begin construction on its 100,000-square-foot Franklin office building by late 2024, with construction slated to be complete by 2026.

It’s unknown when the Franklin restaurant location will open.

A community meeting will be held on Dec. 5 for residents who live near the proposed location. Once the meeting is held, plans for the restaurant will have to go through a routine approval process by the city.

