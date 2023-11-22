Knox Area Rescue Ministries prepares to serve hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most people will be spending Thanksgiving with their loved ones, but that’s not the case for everybody. At least one Knoxville organization is getting ready to serve people in need.

Preparations are underway for Thanksgiving at Knox Area Rescue Ministries. On Thursday, the charity will host its 37th annual Thanksgiving Day Celebration.

“Today, we’re doing the turkey and the rolls, and we’re preparing those for tomorrow,” Greg Leonhardt said, Kitchen Supervisor for KARM.

Leonhardt said about 100 volunteers will dish out all of the food on Thanksgiving to people in need. He said the process began in the last couple of weeks, but they just started making all the food on Tuesday, and they’re putting in long hours.

“Yesterday, people came in about six or seven in the morning,” Leonhardt said. “Today, I think John got here at 7:00, and I got here at 8:00”

KARM is making around 40 turkeys this year. Some of it is in the fridge ready to go. Others are still being cooked.

Leonhardt said Rothchild Catering will provide the ham, green beans, and mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving. He said all of it will contribute to an unforgettable Thanksgiving meal to people who need one.

“It all starts with a meal here,” Leonhardt said. “This opportunity for us to feed the guests on Thanksgiving Day can be the first step for people coming back out of homelessness, into a restored life.”

Each table will have a volunteer sitting at it, striking up conversations with the guests. The goal is to make them feel comfortable, and encourage them to return to KARM if they need the help, to hopefully turn their life around.

A spokesperson from KARM said they’re expecting to serve around 400 people on Thanksgiving.

Time slots are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. at its location on N Broadway in Knoxville.

