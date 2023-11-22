Mild and sunny Thanksgiving Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll continue to see the clouds and areas of drizzle move on out of here leaving a mix of clouds and sunshine for Thanksgiving Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It stays damp through the even hours. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for much of the evening, but when the clouds depart we’ll drop to the mid 30s by sunrise on Thursday.

For your Thanksgiving Day, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Overall, it should be a pleasant day with temperatures in the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Going into Friday, we’ll see more clouds building for the start of Friday and temperatures in the upper 30s for Black Friday shopping early.

LOOKING HEAD

While Friday starts off cool, it will be another day of warming with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be back into the mid 50s for the afternoon.

There’s a slight chance for a stray shower, but most of us are staying dry all weekend long.

Some rain chances increase ahead of our next cold front Monday to Tuesday.

