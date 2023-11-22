Nirvana Comics bringing community together on Local Comic Shop Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ahead of Local Comic Store Day, Grant Mitchell looked forward to bringing the community under his store’s roof.

”When my wife and I first started coming here as customers it was the community that really spoke to us and we’re looking forward to continuing that,” said Mitchell standing in the lobby of his Bearden store.

Less than a year ago, Nirvana Comics was named one of the Top 25 Comic Book stores in the world when they were nominated for an Eisner Award.

”A rising tide lifts all ships the reason why people nominated us for that award is because we bring the community in we do stuff like that,” said Mitchell.

That community is why Mitchell bought the shop in the first place.

Ahead of his first Black Friday and Christmas as owners, Mitchell and his wife will host Local Comic Shop Day where they invite people from across the community to come together and share in the love of comics.

”Small businesses connect here we have someone who sets up their hot dog stand outside, we have local businesses bring donuts for free to customers so it’s a hub where people can connect and grow,” said Mitchell.

Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nirvana Comics will open for people to take in the selection Mitchell and others have to offer.

”That’s really important to us to bring fellow people in our community in and just to be a part of that, that’s why we do this,” said Mitchell.

Black Friday Deals will start Wednesday and run through the weekend.

