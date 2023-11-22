No. 7 Vols fall to No. 2 Purdue in Maui Invitational Semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 2 Purdue and No. 7 Tennessee played a football game on the basketball court at the Stan Sheriff Center in Hawaii on Tuesday as the Boilermakers escaped with a 71-67 victory in the Maui Invitational semifinals behind 27 points from Foster Loyer.

The top-10 clash featured a total of 52 fouls and 78 free throws as bodies hit the ground on virtually every play with a spot in Wednesday’s title game against either Kansas or Marquette on the line.

Loyer helped carry the Boilermakers as reigning national player of the year Zach Edey dealt with foul trouble that kept him benched for spurts of both halves. Still, Edey made a massive impact with his 7-foot-4 frame, scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to help Purdue to a 17-10 edge in offensive rebounds.

That stat was particularly impactful considering how many misses were up for grabs on the glass. Neither team shot better than 35.2% from the floor. Tennessee rallied from an 8-point deficit in the second half behind the outside shooting of Jordan Gainey, who scored all 15 of his points after the break. Ultimately, the Vols couldn’t overcome a 30% team shooting percentage in the second half.

The Vols will play for 3rd place against either No. 1 Kansas or 4th ranked Marquette. That game will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

