‘Operation Shock Gobble’ | 18 arrested in Anderson County

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation leading to 18 arrests.(ACSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple people were arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Operation Shock Gobble was a targeted initiative to address criminal activity, according to officials.

The operation was a joint effort between the ACSO, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Ridge Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Rocky Top Police Department, Oliver Springs Police Department, Norris Police Department, and the 7th Judicial Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

The following people were arrested:

  • Christopher Bounds - Violation of Probation (Felony)
  • Johnathan Elliott - Criminal Capias, Violation of Probation (Felony), Violation of Pretrial Release
  • Christopher Bratten- Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Weapon, Unlawful Carry, To Go Armed
  • Sharon Hammons - Violation of Probation (Felony)
  • Lucas Harris - Violation of Probation (Felony)
  • Eric Lane - Arson, Tampering with Evidence
  • Jennifer Lane - Filing a False Report, Tampering with Evidence
  • Kenton McMillian - Violation of Probation (Felony)
  • Nicholas Mitchell - Violation of Probation (Felony)
  • Logan Sexton - Violation of Probation (Felony)
  • Jacob Smith - Violation of Probation (Felony) x2
  • Alisa Wright - Filing a False Report, Tampering with Evidence
  • Ernest York - Contempt of Court, Violation of Probation (Felony)
  • Jeffery Bivens - Violation of Probation (Felony)
  • Ashley Moser - Contempt of Court x3, Manufacturing/Delivery/Sale/Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Johnny Freeman - Failure to Appear
  • Harley Blough - Theft $1,000 or Less
  • Justin Hill - Contempt of Court

