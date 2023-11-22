‘Operation Shock Gobble’ | 18 arrested in Anderson County

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple people were arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Operation Shock Gobble was a targeted initiative to address criminal activity, according to officials.

The operation was a joint effort between the ACSO, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Ridge Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Rocky Top Police Department, Oliver Springs Police Department, Norris Police Department, and the 7th Judicial Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

The following people were arrested:

Christopher Bounds - Violation of Probation (Felony)

Johnathan Elliott - Criminal Capias, Violation of Probation (Felony), Violation of Pretrial Release

Christopher Bratten- Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Weapon, Unlawful Carry, To Go Armed

Sharon Hammons - Violation of Probation (Felony)

Lucas Harris - Violation of Probation (Felony)

Eric Lane - Arson, Tampering with Evidence

Jennifer Lane - Filing a False Report, Tampering with Evidence

Kenton McMillian - Violation of Probation (Felony)

Nicholas Mitchell - Violation of Probation (Felony)

Logan Sexton - Violation of Probation (Felony)

Jacob Smith - Violation of Probation (Felony) x2

Alisa Wright - Filing a False Report, Tampering with Evidence

Ernest York - Contempt of Court, Violation of Probation (Felony)

Jeffery Bivens - Violation of Probation (Felony)

Ashley Moser - Contempt of Court x3, Manufacturing/Delivery/Sale/Possession of Controlled Substance

Johnny Freeman - Failure to Appear

Harley Blough - Theft $1,000 or Less

Justin Hill - Contempt of Court

