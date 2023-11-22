Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center

The cause of the crash is under investigation. (CORBAN GARCIA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (AP) - A small plane crashed and burned Tuesday on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas, killing the pilot and causing a nearby car to catch fire, but nobody on the ground was injured, authorities said.

The single-engine Mooney M20, with just the pilot aboard, went down at about 6 p.m. north of Air Park-Dallas Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage in a parking space next to a nail salon and diner just outside of the shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

The crash caused a parked car to catch fire, but nobody was inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Police confirmed the pilot died at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the plane was taking off or trying to land at the small suburban airport, which has a single runway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The emergency evacuation comes as crews battle the Rich Mountain Road fire burning the in Great...
Evacuations lifted, roads reopen as crews fight wildfire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Brandon Howard, 37
Georgia murder suspect arrested in Tennessee, state troopers say
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line
Marcus Johnson Jr.
Civilians, officers rescue Knox County deputy from burning car after police chase, sheriff’s office says
The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for the East Tennessee mountains and...
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Tennessee

Latest News

Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israel-Hamas truce-for-hostages deal announced that would pause Gaza fighting, bring more aid
A new approved drug that was expected to be a step forward is in short supply.
East Tennessee doctors seeing high RSV cases early in the season
The cause of the crash is under investigation. (CORBAN GARCIA via CNN)
RAW: Small plane crashes, catches fire in Texas parking lot
Sean Williams in custody after fleeing custody
Authorities arrest escaped sex crimes suspect after a month on the run