Which Knoxville restaurants are open on Thanksgiving?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Not everyone wants to spend Thanksgiving in the kitchen, which is why WVLT has you covered with a list of Knoxville favorites that are open on Thanksgiving.

This list should have an option any family can get behind.

Calhoun’s

Calhoun’s locations across Knoxville list their Thanksgiving hours as 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They also offer holiday family packs to go, which can feed from five to ten people, but they require a heads up to get it ready.

Chesapeake’s

865.673.3433 downtown

865.851.9088 West Knoxville

Both the downtown and West Knoxville Chesapeake’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Downtown opens from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a regular and Thanksgiving menu. The west location will have a buffet and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copper Cellar West

7316 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

865.673.3422

Copper Cellar features an all-day Thanksgiving buffet for the holiday. Price and reservations can vary, so it’s best to call.

The Oliver Royale

5 Market Square

Knoxville, TN 37902

865.622.6434

The Oliver Royale will be serving a special three-course meal on Thanksgiving, with traditional and contemporary options. The Oliver Royale also has a special cocktail list for the holiday. The cost is $75 per person and, while reservations are recommended, walk-ins are welcome. The menu will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shoney’s

Plenty of Shoney’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving. They offer a Thanksgiving feast starting at 11 a.m. that comes with free pumpkin pie.

Status Dough

6535 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

865.999.0988

Forget to bake that pumpkin pie? Status Dough has you covered. They’re open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their downtown location will be closed, however.

