Wild Inside: Cuban Crocodiles get in on the Thanksgiving fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While we have to wait until Thursday to enjoy our turkey, Zoo Knoxville’s Cuban crocodiles Miguel and Rose already got their fix!

The pair were treated with turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, an enrichment tool that does more for the animals than just provide a tasty treat.

“Enrichment is a huge part of what we do here at Zoo Knoxville” said Herpetology Collection and Conservation Manager Stephen Nelson. “From mice to Cuban crocs, to elephants, it all plays a huge role. Changing things like the environment, taking out plants, putting in new plants, variety is the spice of life right? Being able to offer things like a turkey every once in a while is a very nice treat for them.”

Miguel acted as the acrobat out of the two crocs; the six-foot-long croc can jump his body weight in the air, and he didn’t disappoint.

“He grabbed it and took it out of the water,” said Nelson. “He then works on breaking it down into smaller pieces.”

Both crocs are in their 30′s, arriving at the zoo when the ARC was built.

If you want to check out Miguel, Rose and all the other animals at the zoo, click here.

