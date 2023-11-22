Wild Inside: Cuban Crocodiles get in on the Thanksgiving fun

Miguel and Rose love turkey just as much as we do! Zoo Knoxville got the crocs into the holiday spirit with a pair of turkeys.
The Cuban Crocodiles at Zoo Knoxville enjoy a turkey treat ahead of Thanksgiving
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While we have to wait until Thursday to enjoy our turkey, Zoo Knoxville’s Cuban crocodiles Miguel and Rose already got their fix!

The pair were treated with turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, an enrichment tool that does more for the animals than just provide a tasty treat.

“Enrichment is a huge part of what we do here at Zoo Knoxville” said Herpetology Collection and Conservation Manager Stephen Nelson. “From mice to Cuban crocs, to elephants, it all plays a huge role. Changing things like the environment, taking out plants, putting in new plants, variety is the spice of life right? Being able to offer things like a turkey every once in a while is a very nice treat for them.”

Miguel acted as the acrobat out of the two crocs; the six-foot-long croc can jump his body weight in the air, and he didn’t disappoint.

“He grabbed it and took it out of the water,” said Nelson. “He then works on breaking it down into smaller pieces.”

Both crocs are in their 30′s, arriving at the zoo when the ARC was built.

If you want to check out Miguel, Rose and all the other animals at the zoo, click here.

