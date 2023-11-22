World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit open now in North Carolina

The exhibit on the campus of NC Wesleyan University features more than 75 paintings.
10 perfect gifts for anyone who loves Bob Ross
The Mims Gallery inside the Dunn Center at NC Wesleyan University is currently home to the world's largest Bob Ross painting exhibit.(tcw-kltv)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy little clouds have made their way to North Carolina, where the world’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit is on display now.

Running now through Jan. 4, 2024, the exhibit, which features more than 75 paintings, is open at the Mims Gallery inside NC Wesleyan University’s Dunn Center.

In addition to it being the biggest in the world, it is also the first Ross exhibit in North Carolina, organizers say.

Patrons can choose time slots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. daily until tickets are sold out.

Tickets are $15 per person and children under five get in free. They can be purchased here.

Ross is best known for his instructional art show “The Joy of Painting,” which aired from January 1983 to May 1994.

Related: First painting from Bob Ross show ‘The Joy of Painting’ listed for $10 million

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation leading to 18 arrests.
‘Operation Shock Gobble’ | 18 arrested in Anderson County
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line

Latest News

50th annual Festival of Trees happening in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees returns this Thanksgiving
More sunshine Thanksgiving Day to mild temperatures for the weekend
More sunshine Thanksgiving Day to mild temperatures for the weekend
(Source: AP)
State of Emergency declared in Rockcastle County following train derailment, leaders release statements
Phil Pendleton Rockcastle Train Derailment Update
Leftovers keep for three to four days in the fridge.
How to safely store Thanksgiving leftovers