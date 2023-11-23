2023 Knoxville Turkey Trot breaks records

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 39th annual Regal Knoxville Turkey Trot 5k kicked off Thursday. The run broke Knoxville records as the largest group of participants for both a Turkey Trot as well as a 5K in the city.

More than 3,700 people spanning across 36 states in the United States signed up to run in this year’s Turkey Trot. The race was setup by Knoxville Track Club and sponsored by Regal. The 5K was run through downtown Knoxville and started and finished at The Mill & Mine in Old City.

“I think that the energy from a crowd that big is going to be palpable. Everybody is going to feel it. You’re going to see it on faces,” said Eric Weatherbee, Executive Director of Knoxville Track Club. “Kids and families and coworkers are coming out. Everybody’s doing their thing and then they’ll go and celebrate the holiday with their family.”

For a lot of runners, this is a tradition that they would not miss. There is nowhere they’d rather be at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning than at the starting line looking for some exercise.

“I like coming out and doing it. I like to get a little exercise in before you start the day off and you know it’s just a tradition so you just do it,” said Peter Hazel who has been running this race the last five years.

For a lot of these runners, they sign up way in advance and bring friends, family and coworkers along to enjoy the race.

“It’s awesome because later on today there will be bragging rights. People will be bragging over the table that they beat mom or dad or they beat their kid in the mile. That’s what we want to see. We want to see families engaged,” said Weatherbee.

