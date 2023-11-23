#7 Vols fall to top ranked Kansas 69-60 at Maui Invitational

Tennessee goes 1-2 in Hawaii following second consecutive loss
Shooting vs. Kansas at 2023 kansas Invitational
Shooting vs. Kansas at 2023 kansas Invitational(richard russo | Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No.7 Tennessee fell to top-ranked Kansas, 69-60, Wednesday in the Allstate Maui Invitational third-place game.

The Vols (4-2) led by three multiple times in the second half, but the Jayhawks ended the contest with 10 of the final 15 points in the last six minutes to come away with the victory at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Tennessee fifth-year guard Santiago Vescovi totaled a season-best 21 points to lead all scorers.

The Volunteers leave Hawaii 1-2 following the loss the Kansas, which comes one night after a hard fought loss to 2nd ranked Purdue.

Tennessee struggled shooting, taking 71 shots and making just 22 of them.

Just 4 points for senior Josiah-Jordan James, Tobe Awaka had just one point and Zakai Zeigler went 0-6 from the field.

UT only had nine offensive rebounds while giving up 40 points in the paint. First time that’s happened since 2021. Coach Blamed the effort on inconsistent play.

Tennessee is back in action Nov. 29 at 7:15 p.m. against a third straight top-15 opponent when it takes on No. 14 North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

