Anderson County Sheriff’s Office raises money to buy Christmas presents for kids

The department is selling custom patches at $10 a piece to go towards providing families in need with a shopping spree for Christmas gifts.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office made a habit over the last few years of trying to make sure that no child goes without a Christmas gift this holiday season.

The department uses its school resource officers to help identify students and families who can use a little extra help.

This year ACSO has been selling sheriff’s office patches with the Grinch on them for $10 a piece to go towards a fund that will be used to help those families in need.

“It has been wildly more popular than what we had last year,” said Sheriff Russell Barker.

So far they’ve raised more than $5,000 that’ll be used for shopping sprees at the Oak Ridge TJ Maxx which will aim to give gifts to an estimated 150 kids. Each family will also get a $75 gift card which will be used for food at nearby grocery stores.

Each kid selected will have around $150 to spend as a sheriff’s deputy helps escort them around the store and pick out any gifts they want for themselves.

“It’s just fabulous I mean you get to see some really good stuff. I mean when a kid wants to buy a gift for their mother instead of themselves it’s something you just don’t see a lot of in this day and age,” said Barker.

The event will take place on Dec. 9, but if you’d like to donate you’re encouraged to call Asst. Chief Kenny Sharp at 865-457-6262.

