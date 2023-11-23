Armed robbery suspect on the run, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect has a handgun
JCSO deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Roadside Market and Deli.
JCSO deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Roadside Market and Deli.(JCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery in Strawberry Plains Wednesday night.

The first deputy on scene found the suspect had run from the Roadside Market & Deli in Strawberry Plains.

“The suspect was wearing all black and appears prescription eyeglasses, and was armed with a semiautomatic handgun,” officials said. “Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division are still on scene processing and downloading video footage from surveillance cameras.”

Those with information were asked to contact the Det. Sgt. Robby McMahan at 865-471-6000 or the county dispatch at 865-475-6855.

On Wednesday, November 22,2023 at 21:22 hours Deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery that had just occurred at...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation leading to 18 arrests.
‘Operation Shock Gobble’ | 18 arrested in Anderson County
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line

Latest News

50th annual Festival of Trees happening in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees returns this Thanksgiving
Ben's overnight forecast
Mild and sunny Thanksgiving Day
The department is selling custom patches at $10 a piece to go towards a providing families in...
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office raises money to buy Christmas presents for kids
State lawmakers asked for immediate action to be taken after a ProPublica article was released...
‘I’d say lock them up’ | East Tenn. juvenile detention center doubles down amid DCS investigation