Armed robbery suspect on the run, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says

Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery in Strawberry Plains Wednesday night.
The first deputy on scene found the suspect had run from the Roadside Market & Deli in Strawberry Plains.
“The suspect was wearing all black and appears prescription eyeglasses, and was armed with a semiautomatic handgun,” officials said. “Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division are still on scene processing and downloading video footage from surveillance cameras.”
Those with information were asked to contact the Det. Sgt. Robby McMahan at 865-471-6000 or the county dispatch at 865-475-6855.
