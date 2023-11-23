Biden, Harris to attend service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta

First Lady Rosalynn Carter a mental health activist and humanitarian, passed away Sunday. (Credit: Getty, WCNC, Carter Center, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - Next week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their spouses, will travel to Atlanta for a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The wife of former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday at 96-years-old.

Bouquets of flowers and a chalkboard sign that reads "We love you Mrs. Carter" is displayed...
Bouquets of flowers and a chalkboard sign that reads "We love you Mrs. Carter" is displayed near the front of The Carter Center, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Atlanta. Rosalynn Carter’s tiny hometown of Plains, is mourning the death of the former U.S. first lady and global humanitarian, who died Sunday at 96. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

The tribute service on Tuesday will be held at Emory University for invited guests.

Starting Monday, a number of ceremonies will be held across the state leading up to her funeral service in Plains, Georgia, on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden reflects on the Carter family following the death of Rosalynn Carter. (CNN, POOL)

