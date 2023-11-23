Festive fun coming to downtown Knoxville for the holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holiday season is here and Downtown Knoxville is transforming into a winter wonderland. Businesses in Market Square and the Old City have started decorating for the holidays and are gearing up for some festive family-friendly events.

On Friday, several events and activities will kick off including the Peppermint Trail, Holidays on Ice and the Elf on the Shelf Adventure and more.

More than 75 downtown merchants are participating in the Peppermint Trail where they’ll offer flavors and scents from coffees and candies to cocktails and other creations. While following the Trail you can participate in the fan favorite Elf on the Shelf Adventure. This activity is a special mission from Santa that tasks people to find at least 20 mischievous elves, all hiding in local businesses.

To participate you can pick up a “North Pole Pass” from Mast General Store or the Knoxville Visitors Center. The first 5,000 people to pick up a pass will get a free holiday stamp to keep track along the self-guided adventure. Once you find 20 elves, stop back by Mast General Store to register for prizes.

The Peppermint Trail and scavenger hunt end Jan. 7.

These festivities also bring in more business for local merchants.

“So many of our businesses are locally owned and so it’s a great way to find great places to shop and unique places to shop, but also help support our local economy,” said Executive Director for the Downtown Knoxville Alliance Michele Hummel.

Owner of Awaken Coffee, Sarah Lutts said they do see more customers from events.

“For us it does bring people that normally wouldn’t come into the Old City to come look for the elves,” said Lutts. “We’ve met lots of fun and exciting people passing through, but we just love this time of year and we love decorating for Christmas, and so everything is extra special right now.”

There is certainly something for everyone this holiday season. You can find more on these activities and other downtown fun here.

