‘I’d say lock them up’ | East Tenn. juvenile detention center doubles down amid DCS investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Children Services confirmed with WVLT News that they were investigating the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Service Center after ProPublica released an article that juvenile inmates were being kept in isolation for too long.

“Last week, Commissioner Quin and DCS leaders began taking steps to immediately address the concerns outlined in the report about the Bean Center,” DCS officials said. “The matter is being treated with urgency and is a priority to the Department.”

Richard L. Bean runs the center, the very man whose name is on the door.

Bean was in Virginia for Thanksgiving, but the Board of Trustees Chairman for the center John Valliant, was made available to WVLT News, he said the article was the first time he had heard about the issue.

“I don’t know what’s happened, but I’ll find out,” Valliant said. “That’ll be one of the things I find out.”

In 2021, a law was passed that limited the time juveniles can stay in isolation while in a detention center to six hours a day.

“You have to understand that the type of children we have here, they’re teenagers and they’re charged with a variety of extreme offenses,” Valliant said. “We don’t put the people in here or people don’t get in here that are charged with shoplifting, or theft, or anything like that. We follow the law. There is no solitary confinement or some special place they get sent. They just get sent to their room.”

The law also said that isolation could not be used as a form of punishment.

After the law was passed, Valliant claimed Bean looked at the policies they had in place for the center.

“When that came in, I think he completely rewrote the rules and regulations about what goes on here,” Valliant said.

Valliant told WVLT News that certain measures are put in place to protect the children that are there.

“If he came to me and he said I’ve got this kid here and he’s threatening to do harm to someone else, you’ve got to do something about that. You say all of these kids are human beings. They are and they need to be protected from other human beings who might do them serious injury. If they ask me, I’d say lock them up until they get straight, or send them, or send them to another facility.”

Valliant said he does not check in with the kids because he’s only there a couple of times a year, but after the report came out, he said he spoke to Bean about possible changes.

“I told Richard today it wouldn’t be a bad idea if I went around and chatted with some of the people that are here and just ask them what they’re in for,” he said. “How many hours a day they’re in different places.”

Last week state lawmakers asked DCS to take immediate action. They asked for an audit to be done of the practices and procedures of juvenile facilities.

“It is alarming, but sadly not surprising, to read that children are being held in seclusion — in direct violation of state law and department rules — and potentially suffering abuse while in state custody at the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Service Center in Knoxville, Tenn.,” State Senator Heidi Campbell said.

Campbell, a Democrat from Nashville, said that DCS must set higher standards.

“We understand the challenges the Department is up against and we know how difficult the important work of caring for youth in detention can be,” Campbell said. “But no matter how unruly, combative, or difficult a child may be, it is the Department’s responsibility to support them in a compassionate, responsible, ethical, and legal manner.”

Three state senators, including Campbell, and 11 representatives signed the letter to DCS. Among the signees were East Tennessee Reps. Gloria Johnson and Sam McKenzie.

WVLT News requested inspection reports from DCS and will continue to follow the investigation.

