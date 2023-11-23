More sunshine Thanksgiving Day to mild temperatures for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll see lots of sunshine for your Thanksgiving Day! Temperatures are actually near average today and for most of the weekend. We are tracking some rain by Sunday to cooler temperatures early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are in the mid-30s surrounding the Valley this morning. We will drop closer to 37 degrees by sunrise here in Knoxville, so bundle up if you are heading out early or running a Turkey Trot this morning!

Sunshine is expected all day with highs near 57 degrees! That is right near average for this time of year. A few clouds move in later tonight into early Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts out with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs near 59 degrees.

Saturday starts out in the upper 30s and then warms up to near average again with highs in the upper 50s. In your All Vol Forecast, layers are needed if you are going to the game! We’ll hit our high of 58 degrees at kickoff and drop to around 50 degrees by the end of the game. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds.

All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

A few more clouds and spotty showers move in later Sunday afternoon to evening. Highs are cooler in the lower 50s. This weak system brings us cooler air for early next week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, highs drop into the upper 40s next week with lows below freezing for much of the new week. After a few morning showers on Monday, we are sunny and dry.

Thursday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

