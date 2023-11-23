Plenty of events this weekend to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Friday, November 24th:

Christmas is known for its reds and greens, but it also showcases a little orange across East Tennessee. Head over to the Bleak House on Friday for a Big Orange Christmas with Santa. Enjoy a festive photo shoot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while telling your idea of a perfect Christmas gift!

Are you looking for the twinkle to get the Christmas season underway? Look no further than the Knoxville Convention Center for East Tennessee Children’s Fantasy of Trees. Enjoy the joyous display of Christmas trees showcasing thousands of lights for the region to enjoy. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and kids 3 and under are free. The event runs until Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 26th:

Enjoy a winter-themed pet pawty at Hi-Wire Brewing, while celebrating a great cause. There will be a winter-themed photo booth, where for a $5 donation, you can have your picture with your pet. There will also be a pet supply drive looking for dog food, beds, toys, towels and more. All the donations will go towards Knox Vintage Pet Project. The fun goes from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Light up Lakeshore Park is returning on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Enjoy holiday market vendors, food trucks, entertainment and of course Christmas lights!

