Rain diminishing as drought continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances largely diminish for much of the First Alert forecast, as drought stays fairly stagnant; that’s not great news for the wildfire risk and the upcoming week.

Apart from that, we have great weather for high school football playoffs, and for Vol football as they take on Vanderbilt. There is a rain chance later this weekend, which substitute colder air in the extended forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you are staying up late tonight for Black Friday deals, the forecast is not as foggy, not as cold, and not as slippery. We’ll fall to lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There is a chance of an extremely stray sprinkle on Friday. Almost everyone reading this will stay dry. That includes our five high school football teams in the state semi finals. Weather looks great for that.

Saturday is a comfortable day for tailgating or yardwork, but burning leaves is still highly discouraged. Much of our area still resides in what we call exceptional drought. That is level four, the highest level of drought.

All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

While other days that once featured low chances of rain are now trending drier, rain is a good possibility late Sunday into early Monday. A decently weak autumn cold front arrives Sunday afternoon from the northwest. Even in the best case, we’re not looking at more than 1/4 of an inch of rainfall. Some of that rain lasts through mid day on Monday. Cold air funnels in behind this. While we will not cool down compared to some of our neighbors to the north, frosty mornings are possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Many weather maps have some rainfall late next Friday into the following Saturday. That is our best chance at substantial rain. Just a reminder: even a big rain would not remove us from drought. We will need many heavy events over the course of several weeks to fend off drought.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

