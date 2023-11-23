Serving the community is a Thanksgiving tradition for some East Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lot of people have their Thanksgiving traditions. For some people, that tradition is serving others in need.

Bobby Arthur is one of them. On this Thanksgiving, he prepared desserts at Knox Area Rescue Ministry, as he does every year.

“It’s kind of become a tradition,” Arthur said. “But, it also has made Thanksgiving just a special day.”

It’s Arthur’s 12th Thanksgiving Day volunteering at KARM. He is one of about 100 volunteers at KARM’s 37th annual Thanksgiving Day Celebration, where the organization served about 400 Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

“I was surprised at how much it meant to me after the first year,” Arthur said. “So, each year I’ve really looked forward to this time.”

Arthur started 12 Thanksgivings ago by himself. Now, he brings his daughter and grandkids too.

“I think that’s going to become a tradition with them as well. To give back and serve,” Arthur said.

Volunteers helped prepare the turkey, mashed potatoes, mac ‘n cheese, all of the Thanksgiving favorites.

They also served the food and kept the guests company at the table.

“These are important people,” Joy Bromage said, who’s volunteering alongside her husband Arthur. “They need to be shown that they’re special and they matter, and we’re just really glad to pass that onto them.”

It’s the couple’s second year striking up conversations with guests.

“Just asking them about them, about their life, and showing them that they matter,” Bromage said.

A volunteer is placed at each table to talk with guests. A KARM spokesperson said they hope those conversations make guests feel welcome. That way they’re comfortable coming back and seeking out KARM’s help to turn their life around.

