State of Emergency declared in Rockcastle County following train derailment, leaders release statements

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for Rockcastle County following a train derailment there on Wednesday afternoon.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond.”

The Rockcastle County judge-executive has declared a state of emergency for the county and the Governor’s executive order allows the state to activate resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard.

The state’s Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to Level Four. The state’s Energy and Environment Cabinet Emergency Response Team is also on scene.

On Wednesday night, Congressman Hal Rogers and State Senator Brandon Storm released statements about the incident.

“Tonight, some families in Rockcastle County have been encouraged to evacuate from their homes on this Thanksgiving holiday after a train derailed, causing a chemical spill. "Governor Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the county and residents are encouraged to evacuate in the Piney Branch Road and Livingston areas. Impacted families can take shelter at the Rockcastle County Middle School, where cots have been set up. Local officials tell me CSX is also helping impacted families with hotel rooms and food. "I applaud our local volunteer firefighters for going door-to-door to alert residents about the chemical spill in the area. My staff and I will remain in contact with local and state officials, as I stand ready to assist in any way possible. My prayers are with every family whose Thanksgiving gatherings have been disrupted by this derailment."

“This afternoon, I was notified of the train derailment in Rockcastle County, where dispatchers reported a multiple car-train derailment near Livingston around 2:55 p.m. Kentucky Emergency Management has confirmed the evacuation of the towns of Livingston and Piney Branch as a precautionary measure, and I encourage the public to avoid the area as the incident’s impact is being mitigated. “Despite the gravity of the incident, only one engineer was treated at the scene for minor injuries. We pray for a speedy recovery. To my knowledge, no casualties are reported, and the impacted area appears remote. For all of this, we can be thankful. “I’ve directly communicated with local officials, including Rockcastle County Judge/Executive Howell Holbrook, Livingston Mayor Larry Davidson, state Representative Josh Bray, Circuit Clerk Eliza Jane York and Superintendent Dr. Carrie Ballinger as part of a coordinated response to this incident. “I want to commend the collective response and how everyone has stepped up to protect and inform residents in these communities. The response was swift, and Rockcastle County Middle School was quickly made into an overnight shelter, a safe location for those impacted. “Given the severity of the situation, a state of emergency has been declared. The safety of our residents is our top priority, and I want to assure the community that all available resources are being mobilized to address the situation. I understand the challenges this presents to our community, and I commit to working closely with all relevant parties to provide timely updates and address any concerns. “I will closely monitor the cleanup to ensure the well-being of our community. “We stand united as a resilient community and will navigate this difficult situation together.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.