Tips on how to prevent your holiday packages from being stolen

Sheriff Wayne Barton shares advice on how to stop porch pirates from theft this holiday season.
Sheriff Wayne Barton shares advice on how to stop porch pirates from theft this holiday season.
Sheriff Wayne Barton shares advice on how to stop porch pirates from theft this holiday season.(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Research shows that across the country about one in four people said that at some point in their life, they’ve been the victim of someone taking a package from their doorstep.

In Campbell Co., Sheriff Wayne Barton said it’s something they’ve had to deal with over the years as online shopping continues to become more prevalent.

“You know people talk a lot about criminals being dumb but a lot of criminals are very smart,” said Barton.

Barton said investigating these crimes is a challenge but having a doorbell camera or something that’s able to capture video of a would-be thief is a massive help to law enforcement.

While that resource might not help get your package back quicker, it’ll help investigators hold the people who took your belongings accountable.

On the preventative side, Barton said simply getting to know your neighbors and letting them know when you’re expecting a delivery so they can be on the lookout is a good way to stop the crime from happening.

“To have something taken and it really makes you feel violated for someone to come onto your property and take something that belongs to you,” said Barton.

Barton added that being in touch with your delivery driver and having them drop a package off at a place where someone driving or walking by couldn’t see it is another way to avoid having your delivery taken this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation leading to 18 arrests.
‘Operation Shock Gobble’ | 18 arrested in Anderson County
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
JCSO deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Roadside Market and Deli.
Armed robbery suspect on the run, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

50th annual Festival of Trees happening in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees returns this Thanksgiving
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a slight threat for rain showers to end the weekend before...
Rain diminishing as drought continues
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a slight threat for rain showers to end the weekend before...
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a slight threat for rain
Knox Area Rescue Ministries serves hundreds of people on its 37th annual Thanksgiving Day...
Serving the community is a Thanksgiving tradition for some East Tennesseans