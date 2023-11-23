Tips on how to prevent your holiday packages from being stolen

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Research shows that across the country about one in four people said that at some point in their life, they’ve been the victim of someone taking a package from their doorstep.

In Campbell Co., Sheriff Wayne Barton said it’s something they’ve had to deal with over the years as online shopping continues to become more prevalent.

“You know people talk a lot about criminals being dumb but a lot of criminals are very smart,” said Barton.

Barton said investigating these crimes is a challenge but having a doorbell camera or something that’s able to capture video of a would-be thief is a massive help to law enforcement.

While that resource might not help get your package back quicker, it’ll help investigators hold the people who took your belongings accountable.

On the preventative side, Barton said simply getting to know your neighbors and letting them know when you’re expecting a delivery so they can be on the lookout is a good way to stop the crime from happening.

“To have something taken and it really makes you feel violated for someone to come onto your property and take something that belongs to you,” said Barton.

Barton added that being in touch with your delivery driver and having them drop a package off at a place where someone driving or walking by couldn’t see it is another way to avoid having your delivery taken this holiday season.

